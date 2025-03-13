Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 95,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 783,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $166,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,128.48. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,482.70. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 519,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,251.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 482,174 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 385,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

