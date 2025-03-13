Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
MLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $166,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,128.48. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,482.70. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
