Mina Rezk Sells 70,000 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

