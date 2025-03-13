Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $148.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.43.

NYSE MAA opened at $161.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

