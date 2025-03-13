MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MVIS. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

MicroVision Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.63. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MicroVision by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

