MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.74. 14,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 166,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.