MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.41. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

