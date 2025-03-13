MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

