MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $891,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

