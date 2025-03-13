MGO Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO opened at $254.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

