MGO Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

