MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 108,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,525. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

