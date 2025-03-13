MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 108,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,525. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

