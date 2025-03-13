MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
MFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 108,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,525. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- What is a support level?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.