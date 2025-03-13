Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 760,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 760,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,000. EQT accounts for approximately 13.5% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.