Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 710.0% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 710.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

