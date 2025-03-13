Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.60 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 888,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,040,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

