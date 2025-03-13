Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, CervoMed, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equities in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. These stocks often attract investors due to their potential for growth driven by advancements in medical technology, an aging population, and ongoing innovation in treatment and healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $825.40. 1,519,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $828.77 and a 200-day moving average of $845.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $782.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. 14,211,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,698. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $500.38. 1,351,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,525. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Shares of CRVO stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 110,870,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,980. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVO

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.78. 3,673,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,630. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Recommended Stories