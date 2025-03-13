MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 7,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,669% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

