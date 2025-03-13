MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 7,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

