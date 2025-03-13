MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $20.77. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 920 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

