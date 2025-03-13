Matthew Bellizia Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) Stock

Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Bellizia acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,500.00 ($58,544.30).

Dubber Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

About Dubber

Dubber Corporation Limited, a software solutions company, provides unified call recording and conversation artificial intelligence services to the telecommunications industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers call recording, unified conversation capture, and conversation intelligence solutions.

