Matthew Bellizia Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) Stock

Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Bellizia acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,500.00 ($58,544.30).
Dubber Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27.
About Dubber
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dubber
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Dubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.