Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Purchases 300 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 300 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $13,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,828.40. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

MTDR stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

