Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin Sells 30,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Masimo Stock Performance
Shares of MASI opened at $167.67 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASI
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.