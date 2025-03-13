Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin Sells 30,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $167.67 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

