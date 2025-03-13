Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.