Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after buying an additional 173,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

