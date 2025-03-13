Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 788 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ILCV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

