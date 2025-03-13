Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,006.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

