Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

