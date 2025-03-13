Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.