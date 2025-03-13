Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

