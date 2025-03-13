Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,103,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after buying an additional 73,405 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.