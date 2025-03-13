MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
