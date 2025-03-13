MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 154.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.