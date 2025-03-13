Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Magnite were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

MGNI opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,863 shares of company stock worth $5,169,262. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

