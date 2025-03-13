Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
