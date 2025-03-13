Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

