Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 948 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

