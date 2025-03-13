Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 563,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 91,921 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $75.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

