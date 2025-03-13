Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 1,312 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. MGE Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

