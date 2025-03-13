Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 2,687 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,354,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,803,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

