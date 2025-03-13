Madison Wealth Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,235,000 after purchasing an additional 817,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

