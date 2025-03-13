Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

