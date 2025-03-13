Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.98 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

