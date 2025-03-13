Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

