Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,775,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $228.20 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

