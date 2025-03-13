Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 999,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,688,000. THOR Industries comprises about 1.1% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

THO stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

