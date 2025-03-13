Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $38.20 Million Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 453,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Graco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

