Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,519,603 Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,519,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,537,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Madison Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVL opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.69. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued.

