Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Up 42.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) were up 42.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 212,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 100,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

