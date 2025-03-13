Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 218197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Lotus Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOT. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

