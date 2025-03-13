Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $461.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

